Pakistan decides to block passports of over 2,000 beggars abroad

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government has decided to block passports of over 2,000 beggars, who bring shame on Asian nation in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and other countries.
Director General of Immigration and Passports reportedly sought details from Ministry of Foreign Affairs about Pakistanis involved in begging abroad. Foreign Office will compile their lists from its missions worldwide.
Reports quoting that passports of Pakistanis involved in begging will be blocked for at least seven years as the government is taking stern measures to end this plaque. Data of individuals involved in begging abroad has been collected.
Furthermore, Pakistani government also mulled blocking the passports of agents who processed the paperwork of these individuals, helping them move abroad for begging.
Hundreds of unskilled Pakistanis are reportedly involved in begging in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Turkey and Iraq.
In this regard, several policies are being formulated by the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The disgrace of organised beggary, once prevalent in Pakistan, has now extended to several countries, where detained beggars turned out to be Pakistani nationals.
Pakistani beggars are even exploiting Umrah and other pilgrims, leading to legal action in foreign nation and tarnishing Pakistan's image internationally.
