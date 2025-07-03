Pakistan to participate in Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in India

In a significant development, Indian media on Thursday claimed that Pakistan is set to participate in the upcoming 2025 Men’s Hockey Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in India between August and September next year.

As per the reports, Pakistan’s participation was cleared following internal consultations between India’s Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. These ministries have reportedly granted formal approval, paving the way for Pakistan’s inclusion in the continental tournament.

The Indian sports ministry stated that there were no objections to the participation of any international teams in multilateral sports events being hosted in India, reaffirming its commitment to sports diplomacy and regional cooperation through such tournaments.

However, the ministry clarified that decisions regarding participation in bilateral series between India and Pakistan fall under a different category and would require separate assessments. Bilateral sporting ties between the two neighbours remain suspended due to ongoing political and diplomatic tensions, although they continue to face each other in multilateral competitions.

The Asia Cup is a key event in the international hockey calendar, and Pakistan’s potential participation would be a major highlight, considering the long-standing rivalry and rich hockey history shared between the two nations.