PYMA chairman strongly opposes FBR’s controversial Articles 37-A and 37-B

KARACHI – The Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) has categorically rejected the inclusion of Articles 37-A and 37-B in the sales tax act under the recent finance bill.

In an appeal to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and FBR Chairman Rashid Mehmood Langrial, PYMA has urged the immediate withdrawal of these controversial provisions, which have sparked serious concern across the business community.

PYMA Chairman Muhammad Saqib Goodluck criticised the new measures, stating that they represent “BLACK LAWS” that will lead to harassment and undue pressure on legitimate businesses. He emphasized that empowering FBR officials with excessive authority through these articles is unjust and hostile to business interests.

“If the government truly wants to enhance tax revenues, it should foster a supportive environment that encourages business growth, not one that breeds fear and mistrust,” Saqib Goodluck said. “Thriving businesses contribute more to the national exchequer. But policies that stifle entrepreneurship will only shrink the tax base and hurt the economy.”

He further added that these laws treat business owners like suspects rather than law-abiding citizens, warning that actions based solely on suspicion undermine the principles of fairness and justice.

Calling for a shift in focus, the PYMA chief urged the government to adopt policies aimed at economic growth and ease of doing business. “Such steps will ensure the sustainability of industries, create employment, and ultimately strengthen the national economy,” he concluded.