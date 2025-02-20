Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Another Electricity Price cut likely in Pakistan under fuel cost adjustment

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis can expect another cut in power tariff as National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is considering reduction in power tariff by Rs2 per unit for January 2025.

As revising agreements with IPPs reduced the price of electricity for consumers, the fuel cost adjustment can bring more respite for masses ahead of Ramadan.

In this regard, Central Power Purchasing Agency approached NEPRA, proposing refund of Rs2.32 per unit, reflecting the fuel cost adjustment (FCA). A public hearing is scheduled for February 27, where the final decision will be made.

In petition, power purchasing agency highlighted over 7.816 billion units of electricity were produced in January, with the actual fuel cost coming in lower than the reference rate billed to consumers. The difference of Rs2.32 per unit could be refunded through electricity bills, offering financial relief to consumers.

CPPA further detailed sources of electricity generation for the month, including hydel power, local and imported coal, furnace oil, local gas, LNG, and nuclear power. If approved, this tariff reduction would ease the burden on consumers, who have been grappling with high electricity costs.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

