Visa Services Suspended as German Consulate in Karachi closed for now

KARACHI – Update for Visa applicants as German Consulate General in Karachi announced that it will be closed from February 19 to 21 for scheduled maintenance. During this period, the visa section will be unavailable for all services, including passport collection and the processing of new applications.

In a statement, the consulate apologized for any inconvenience caused to the public and assured that services would start after the maintenance period.

This announcement follows last year’s suspension of consular services for non-European Union citizens, which remains in effect without further explanation. However, individuals with already-issued visas were still able to collect the documents.

Germany continues to be a top destination for international students, including many from Pakistan, despite these temporary disruptions in consular services.