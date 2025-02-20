Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

India all set to take on Bangladesh in ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 clash

DUBAI – Men in Blue are all set to kick off their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with high-stakes match against Bangladesh.

With strong background in the tournament, including titles in 2002 and 2013, Rohit Sharma led India to enter flagship tournament as strong contender. Bangladesh, which is known for own spin bowling prowess, will be looking to create an upset.

India enters ICC CT2025 in full form, having recently thrashing England with 3-0 sweep in their ODI series, followed by a 4-1 win in the T20I series. These victories have boosted their confidence going into the Champions Trophy. Arshdeep Singh is expected ti jolt neighbors as young pacer took Bumrah’s role for the tournament.

On the other hand, Bangladesh’s recent form is less predictable, as they have not played since their West Indies tour in December. Bangal Tigers struggled in ODI series, losing 3-0, but redeemed themselves with a 3-0 T20I victory. They will be looking to build on their success in T20s as they face India in the Champions Trophy.

Mehidy Miraz also remained in limelight as he stunned everyone with stellar form, scoring 152 runs in three ODIs against the Windies and claiming eight wickets in the T20I series.

Indian vs Bangladesh Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

Top Teams, Players to Watch in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

