Murree Snowfall Update: PMD warns tourists amid new weather system

Pakistan’s most visited hill station Murree saw huge influx of tourists. The region become a hotspot for those eager to experience last snowfall of this winters.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts heavy snow and rain in the region. Despite weather warnings, visitors are making their way to the hill station and surrounding areas to enjoy the winter wonderland before the season ends.

The local administration of Murree also issued cautionary advisory, urging tourists to stay updated on weather conditions and use tire chains in snowy areas to ensure safe travel. They have also recommended visitors cooperate with local traffic police to prevent congestion and maintain proper tire pressure to navigate through the snow-covered roads safely.

As snowfall continues to blanket region, Met Office predicted intermittent rain and thunderstorms in areas like Punjab, Islamabad, KP, Kashmir, and GB, making travel conditions more challenging.

Commuters are being advised to follow safety guidelines and to avoid non-essential travel. Despite warnings, the breathtaking scenery and the opportunity to witness the last snowfall of the season are attracting large crowds to Murree.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of all visitors.