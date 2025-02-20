Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed’s Mayun pictures go viral

Lollywood star couple Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed wowed fans with their candid Mayun moments. After their wedding highlights went viral, the pictures from their Mayun ceremony have further excited their fans.

Amid the wedding festivities, the duo teased fans with glimpses of Mayun. The couple lately visited Saudi Arabia, where they got married on February 12 at Masjid al Haram and later performed Umrah.

The Mayun pictures show lovebirds sitting together in traditional Mayun setting. The bride donned stunning yellow outfit, complete with ghaghra, dupatta, and flower themed jewelry, while Gohar looked dashing in a mint green shirt and trousers paired with a light yellow vest.

Kubra also shared a picture showing off her floral bangles, which further delighted fans. The couple’s traditional Mayun look has earned rave reviews, with many fans calling Kubra’s appearance “cute” and praising both for their elegance.