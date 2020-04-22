Feroze Khan, Sana Javed's Romeo Weds Heer is now available on Amazon Prime
LAHORE - Feroze Khan and Sana Javed starrer blockbuster drama Romeo Weds Heer felt like a breath of fresh air. The 2018 rom-com hit Romeo Weds Heer, is now available for viewers on Amazon Prime. The super-hit drama was based on an unconventional love story.
Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi were the dynamic duo behind the drama's success, the drama serial managed to break records with its ratings and became a chart-buster during the time of its airing on Geo Entertainment.
Written down by Muhammad Younis Butt and directed by Anjum Shehzad, this 7th Sky Entertainment Production united the Khaani famed duo Feroze Khan and Sana Javed.
View this post on Instagram
Breaking into Netflix with #Khaani was a special moment of my career, and now entering Amazon Prime with Romeo Weds Heer has made me even more proud. Thank You @7thskyentertainment , @abdullah.kadwani , @asadaqureshi and @anjum_03shahzad for your guidance. For all my fans out there, this giant leap wouldn’t have been possible without you!♥️ #RomeowedsHeer #AmazonPrime
The story revolved around the two love-birds as they faced life, love, and some hilarious set-backs with their shenanigans. The story was a breath of fresh air with a light-hearted storyline and funny interactions that kept the audiences hooked and garnered critical acclaim for the serial as well.
With great successes, from the likes of comedies like Romeo Weds Heer, Dolly Darling, and more, to emotional and thought-provoking serials like Khaani, Muqaddar, Meherposh, Raaz e Ulfat, Deewangi, Munafiq and Kahin Deep Jalay, 7th Sky Entertainment has dominated the television industry in Pakistan with its creative and phenomenal productions.
