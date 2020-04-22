Feroze Khan, Sana Javed's Romeo Weds Heer is now available on Amazon Prime

LAHORE - Feroze Khan and Sana Javed starrer blockbuster drama Romeo Weds Heer felt like a breath of fresh air. The 2018 rom-com hit Romeo Weds Heer, is now available for viewers on Amazon Prime. The super-hit drama was based on an unconventional love story.

Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi were the dynamic duo behind the drama's success, the drama serial managed to break records with its ratings and became a chart-buster during the time of its airing on Geo Entertainment.

Written down by Muhammad Younis Butt and directed by Anjum Shehzad, this 7th Sky Entertainment Production united the Khaani famed duo Feroze Khan and Sana Javed.

The story revolved around the two love-birds as they faced life, love, and some hilarious set-backs with their shenanigans. The story was a breath of fresh air with a light-hearted storyline and funny interactions that kept the audiences hooked and garnered critical acclaim for the serial as well.

With great successes, from the likes of comedies like Romeo Weds Heer, Dolly Darling, and more, to emotional and thought-provoking serials like Khaani, Muqaddar, Meherposh, Raaz e Ulfat, Deewangi, Munafiq and Kahin Deep Jalay, 7th Sky Entertainment has dominated the television industry in Pakistan with its creative and phenomenal productions.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.