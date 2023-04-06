Search

Documentary on Elon Musk's life to release this month

Web Desk 12:15 AM | 6 Apr, 2023
Source: Elon Musk/Instagram

If one person is to be credited for technological innovations in a number of fields, from electric cars, space travel, artificial intelligence, and cryptocurrency — the list goes on — it should be Elon Musk. Known for his tech savviness and sassiness, the business mogul is a living legend and rightfully deserves a documentary. Much to his fans' surprise and eagerness, a docu-series based on the life of Musk will soon be released.

The documentary, titled "The Cult of Elon," was set to be the first in a series of eight films that were signed by the institute named Voice Media. According to different media outlets, "The Cult of Elon" is slated for a release on April 24th, 2023.

Focusing on the life-changing events of Musk; from the success of his electric car company, Tesla, to him soaring as the richest and most influential man in the world, the documentary will chronicle around the 51-year-old's use of fame to influence the young generation around the globe. Musk's social media presence and analysis on different issues will make it to the documentary as well.

Elon Musk changes Twitter's iconic bird logo with 'Doge' meme and netizens can’t handle it

This is, however, not the only documentary being produced on the life of the Twitter CEO. Oscar Award holder Alex Gunbay was also working on a documentary based on the tech giant.

Both documentaries are yet to be released for critics and fans to draw comparison and appreciate.

Elon Musk's Starlink ready to provide internet services in Pakistan

