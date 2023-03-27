Name of Pakistani film 'Javed Iqbal' changed, resubmitted to censor board for approval

Pakistani film director Abu Aleeha is refusing to give up on the release of his film previously titled Javed Iqbal despite facing several hurdles. After making cuts and changing the name to Kukri, he is re-submitting the film for the censor board's approval.

Speaking to a local media outlet, the director shared the story behind the change of the film's title and said that it was based on the nickname of the protagonist, Javed Iqbal, who was mocked due to the unusual way he sat.

Aleeha also said that they had no distributors the last time the production house decided to release the film independently, but now they have joined hands with 'Everyday Pictures' and will be sending the film to the Censor Board.

Aleeha mentioned that they have an understanding of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the new management of the censor board in the federal government. The film has been given suggestions for improvement, including changing the name.

Once it passes the censor board’s check, Aleeha plans to showcase the film between Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha.

The film was initially set to release in October 2021 but was delayed multiple times, first to December 2021, and then to January 28, 2022. However, the release was further postponed after the Punjab government halted its release. Despite these never-ending obstacles, Kukri had its world premiere at a UK film festival and was selected for the Berlin International Art Film Festival.

Aleeha has also announced plans to release an uncensored version of the film on an OTT platform and is currently working on a sequel scheduled to release in the summer. The film has been produced by Javed Ahmed Kakepoto.

Kukri's story is based on the notorious serial killer Javed Iqbal and the screenplay has been written by the director himself. The cast and crew attended the film's Karachi premiere at Nueplex Cinema on January 25, 2022, where it received positive reviews.