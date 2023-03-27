Search

Shehnaaz Gill rocks the internet in classic black attire

Noor Fatima 11:41 PM | 27 Mar, 2023
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)

The gorgeous Indian diva, Shehnaaz Gill, is back in town to steal the attention with her charm, elegance and impeccable sartorial choices.

While the 31-year-old actress-singer is a gifted beauty, she uses her star power to wrap social media users around her fingers, and this time the Kala Shah Kala actress slayed the entire internet. 

Having millions of followers on multiple social media platforms, the Bigg Boss famed star treats her fans with rare glimpses into her professional and private life and keeps them updated about all that is happening. This time around, the Shiv Di Kitaab star shared pictures from her latest photo shoot.  

Posing in front of a solid beige background, the Honsla Rakh famed diva posed in the illusive black dress that turned her into the style icon she is. Cut from beautiful black stretch velvet, the dress carved out Gill's curves with strategically placed mesh cut-outs to show off her silhouette from all the right angles. 

To accentuate the elegance of her classic attire, the Sat Shri Akaal England actress wore a statement bracelet and kept her makeup minimal with only a fire-orange colored eyeshadow, and her slicked-back hair.    

"When the look is effortless slay!!!" captioned the actress on Instagram with a carousel of her scintillating snapshots. 

The 14.6 million users on Instagram following Gill had their jaws dropped watching the diva's latest pictures and flooded the comments section with praises. 

On the work front, Gill will be dominating Bollywood with her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite megastar Salman Khan. The actress also has a successful Punjabi acting career and is often seen gracing music videos of many lead artists.  

