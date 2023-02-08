Hania Aamir entertains fans with new viral video

TV drama "Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha," starring Wahaj Ali, Zaviyar Nauman, and Hania Amir, has become a huge hit and is setting new records. It has earned widespread acclaim from audiences for its compelling acting performances, particularly the expressive faces, dynamic character portrayals, and engaging dialogue delivery of the lead actors.
While the dynamic duo are setting the screen ablaze with their chemistry, the atmosphere behind the camera is surprisingly full of fun light-hearted moments including sharing biryani together.
The Anaa star recently shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video from the set on her Instagram account that had viewers in stitches. During a pause in filming a dramatic scene, Hania and Zaviyar took a seat to enjoy a meal, and the latter generously offered some of his food to Hania and joked that despite them not getting married in the drama he was still willing to offer his food to her. Towards the end of the video, the two actors burst into uncontrollable fits of laughter.
Needless to say, the clip left the fans in splits. Flooding the comment section with cute comments, her legion of followers expressed their amusement.
On the work front, Aamir has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Mere Humsafar alongside Farhan Saeed. Nauman was recently seen in Bakhtawar and Wehem.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 8, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.9
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.12
|296.74
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.78
|332.48
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.06
|75.36
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.48
|73.79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.71
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.41
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold prices fell on Wednesday for the third straight day in local markets, after hitting aan all-time high in previous week.
The per tola price of 24 carats gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs198,000 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs1715 to reach Rs169753.
On Monday, the gold price witnessed a drop of Rs200 per tola to close at Rs204,300.
In the international market, the commodity witnessed an upward trend as per ounce price reached to $1,880 after an increase of $11 dollars.
