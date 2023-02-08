Hania Aamir entertains fans with new viral video

TV drama "Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha," starring Wahaj Ali, Zaviyar Nauman, and Hania Amir, has become a huge hit and is setting new records. It has earned widespread acclaim from audiences for its compelling acting performances, particularly the expressive faces, dynamic character portrayals, and engaging dialogue delivery of the lead actors.

While the dynamic duo are setting the screen ablaze with their chemistry, the atmosphere behind the camera is surprisingly full of fun light-hearted moments including sharing biryani together.

The Anaa star recently shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video from the set on her Instagram account that had viewers in stitches. During a pause in filming a dramatic scene, Hania and Zaviyar took a seat to enjoy a meal, and the latter generously offered some of his food to Hania and joked that despite them not getting married in the drama he was still willing to offer his food to her. Towards the end of the video, the two actors burst into uncontrollable fits of laughter.