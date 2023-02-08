Diverse communities unite for 11th annual pan-UAE Pink Caravan Ride

SHARJAH - In the past few decades, the UAE has embraced many cultures, with over 200 nationalities residing in the country that they choose to call home.

The diverse communities often come together to support many initiatives and campaigns that touch them on humanitarian, economic and health levels among others.

One of the most notable events in recent years, the annual Pink Caravan Ride (PCR) kicked off its 11th nationwide trek across the country on February 4, to raise awareness of breast cancer and highlight the importance of early detection.

Every year, the PCR routes across the country target key spots frequented by residents and visitors, tourism destinations, landmarks and key businesses to reach broader segments of the community offering free screenings through their fixed and mobile clinics and heightening people’s awareness about getting screened regularly.

The diverse communities have played a vital role in making the pan-UAE campaign a success. Royals, businessmen, officials, citizens and residents come together to donate their time and resources to the cause, and their efforts have helped to raise awareness about breast cancer and to provide support to those affected by the disease.

Organised since 2011 by the Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP), under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad AlQasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Founder and Royal Patron of FOCP, the PCR has become more than just a campaign -- it's a movement that has touched the lives of thousands of women and men in the UAE and beyond.

Since the inaugural ride, 910 volunteers have dedicated over 400,000 work hours, 820 equestrians from various nations have travelled more than 1,950km, and 986 PCR medical clinics have conducted over 80,000 free screenings, including 13,000 screenings for men.

The Pink Caravan Ride is a shining example of how the UAE’s diverse communities come together to support a cause and is a testament to the compassion and generosity of its citizens and residents, a true reflection of the UAE’s spirit of unity.