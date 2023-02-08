Search

Quran teacher arrested for beating 10-year-old with cable lock in Lahore

Web Desk 06:45 PM | 8 Feb, 2023
LAHORE – Police in the Punjab capital have arrested a Quran teacher for brutally torturing a ten-year-old student for taking a leave and not memorising his lesson.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered with the Liaquatabad Police against the suspect named Muhammad Tahir on a complaint of the victim’s father Muhammad Hussain, who is a resident of the Kot Lakhpat area.

He said his son Tayyab Hussain used to go Muhammad Tahir’s house to take Quran classes. “On Feb 3, my son did not go to take the class and when he went there the next day the teacher did not allow him to go back as a punishment,” the complainant said, adding that Tahir took his son hostage for a day and released him on Feb 5.

“When Tayyab came back home, he was crying out of pain and revealed he was beaten up by the Quran teacher with a cable lock,” he stated in the FIR.

A slew of horrific pictures show torture mark on the back of the student. A medical team of the General Hospital also confirmed torture on the boy.

The suspect was later handed over to police after he was captured while escaping the scene.

