Quran teacher arrested for beating 10-year-old with cable lock in Lahore

LAHORE – Police in the Punjab capital have arrested a Quran teacher for brutally torturing a ten-year-old student for taking a leave and not memorising his lesson.
A First Information Report (FIR) was registered with the Liaquatabad Police against the suspect named Muhammad Tahir on a complaint of the victim’s father Muhammad Hussain, who is a resident of the Kot Lakhpat area.
He said his son Tayyab Hussain used to go Muhammad Tahir’s house to take Quran classes. “On Feb 3, my son did not go to take the class and when he went there the next day the teacher did not allow him to go back as a punishment,” the complainant said, adding that Tahir took his son hostage for a day and released him on Feb 5.
“When Tayyab came back home, he was crying out of pain and revealed he was beaten up by the Quran teacher with a cable lock,” he stated in the FIR.
A slew of horrific pictures show torture mark on the back of the student. A medical team of the General Hospital also confirmed torture on the boy.
The suspect was later handed over to police after he was captured while escaping the scene.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 8, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.9
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.12
|296.74
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.78
|332.48
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.06
|75.36
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.48
|73.79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.71
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.41
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold prices fell on Wednesday for the third straight day in local markets, after hitting aan all-time high in previous week.
The per tola price of 24 carats gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs198,000 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs1715 to reach Rs169753.
On Monday, the gold price witnessed a drop of Rs200 per tola to close at Rs204,300.
In the international market, the commodity witnessed an upward trend as per ounce price reached to $1,880 after an increase of $11 dollars.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-registers-gains-against-dollar-amid-imf-talks
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.