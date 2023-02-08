PTI’s Amir Dogar, PML-N's Sheikh Tariq arrested in Multan

MULTAN – Police have arrested leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for violence outside regional office the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Multan on Wednesday.

The supporters of PTI leader Amir Dogar and PML-N’s Sheikh Tariq Rashid engaged in a scuffle outside the ECP office following a heated exchange at the time of submitting nomination papers for by-elections in NA-155, scheduled to be held on March 16.

Videos posted on social media show the PTI and PML-N workers hurling stones and plant pots at each other inside the premises of the public office. Following the incident, the ECP lodged a complaint with police to take action against those involved in the violent incident.

ملتان



تحریک انصاف اور ن لیگ کے کارکن الیکشن کمیشن آفس لڑ پڑے، تھوڑ پھوڑ



عامر ڈوگر اور طارق رشید کے کارکن آپس میں گھتم گھتا



دونوں پارٹیوں کے کارکنان زخمی@OfficialDPRPP @ECP_Pakistan @rpo_multan @PTIofficial @pmln_org pic.twitter.com/utDRz2Xc6B — Aoun Chaudhary (@AownChaudhary) February 8, 2023

Later, police raided the farmhouse of Dogar where they arrested him along with his ten supporters. In another action, PML-N’s candidate Sheikh Tariq and party workers were also detained. A case has been registered against them for damaging ECP office and interference in state affairs.

PML-N Senator Rana Mahmoodul Hassan, who was also arrested, was released shortly police found that he was not present when the breakout had erupted.