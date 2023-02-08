PTI’s Amir Dogar, PML-N's Sheikh Tariq arrested in Multan

MULTAN – Police have arrested leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for violence outside regional office the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Multan on Wednesday.
The supporters of PTI leader Amir Dogar and PML-N’s Sheikh Tariq Rashid engaged in a scuffle outside the ECP office following a heated exchange at the time of submitting nomination papers for by-elections in NA-155, scheduled to be held on March 16.
Videos posted on social media show the PTI and PML-N workers hurling stones and plant pots at each other inside the premises of the public office. Following the incident, the ECP lodged a complaint with police to take action against those involved in the violent incident.
ملتان— Aoun Chaudhary (@AownChaudhary) February 8, 2023
تحریک انصاف اور ن لیگ کے کارکن الیکشن کمیشن آفس لڑ پڑے، تھوڑ پھوڑ
عامر ڈوگر اور طارق رشید کے کارکن آپس میں گھتم گھتا
دونوں پارٹیوں کے کارکنان زخمی@OfficialDPRPP @ECP_Pakistan @rpo_multan @PTIofficial @pmln_org pic.twitter.com/utDRz2Xc6B
Later, police raided the farmhouse of Dogar where they arrested him along with his ten supporters. In another action, PML-N’s candidate Sheikh Tariq and party workers were also detained. A case has been registered against them for damaging ECP office and interference in state affairs.
PML-N Senator Rana Mahmoodul Hassan, who was also arrested, was released shortly police found that he was not present when the breakout had erupted.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 8, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.9
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.12
|296.74
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.78
|332.48
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.06
|75.36
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.48
|73.79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.71
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.41
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold prices fell on Wednesday for the third straight day in local markets, after hitting aan all-time high in previous week.
The per tola price of 24 carats gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs198,000 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs1715 to reach Rs169753.
On Monday, the gold price witnessed a drop of Rs200 per tola to close at Rs204,300.
In the international market, the commodity witnessed an upward trend as per ounce price reached to $1,880 after an increase of $11 dollars.
