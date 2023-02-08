Search

PTI’s Amir Dogar, PML-N's Sheikh Tariq arrested in Multan

07:29 PM | 8 Feb, 2023
Source: Twitter

MULTAN – Police have arrested leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for violence outside regional office the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Multan on Wednesday.

The supporters of PTI leader Amir Dogar and PML-N’s Sheikh Tariq Rashid engaged in a scuffle outside the ECP office following a heated exchange at the time of submitting nomination papers for by-elections in NA-155, scheduled to be held on March 16.

Videos posted on social media show the PTI and PML-N workers hurling stones and plant pots at each other inside the premises of the public office. Following the incident, the ECP lodged a complaint with police to take action against those involved in the violent incident.

Later, police raided the farmhouse of Dogar where they arrested him along with his ten supporters. In another action, PML-N’s candidate Sheikh Tariq and party workers were also detained. A case has been registered against them for damaging ECP office and interference in state affairs.

PML-N Senator Rana Mahmoodul Hassan, who was also arrested, was released shortly police found that he was not present when the breakout had erupted.

