Immigration

UAE reveals registration dates for aspiring Hajj pilgrims

Web Desk 08:14 PM | 8 Feb, 2023
UAE reveals registration dates for aspiring Hajj pilgrims
Source: Image by GLady from Pixabay

DUBAI - The registration dates for Hajj 2023 for those who are United Arab Emirates citizens have been announced.

The registration would start from February 13 and would last till March 10 but authorities are calling on people to apply as early as they can.

The UAE’s General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf) said potential pilgrims have to register on its digital platforms. They can do so by clicking on the ‘Haj registration’ tab after which the credentials would be entered.

Like every year, the quota for UAE is limited with the only exception that Saudi Arabia has announced lifting Covid restrictions and restoring the total quota for pilgrims from across the world to 2.3 million. 

It must be kept in mind that the registration date is for Emiratis only as expatriates have to go through the quota and procedures of their home countries.

Saudi Arabia hosts two of Islam's holiest sites and every year, millions of pilgrims land in the kingdom to perform religious duties i.e Hajj and Umrah. 

Hajj is the biggest activity in this regard and all able-bodied Muslims with finances are required to perform it at least once in their life. The Hajj 2023 would be done in June.

