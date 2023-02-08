UAE reveals registration dates for aspiring Hajj pilgrims

DUBAI - The registration dates for Hajj 2023 for those who are United Arab Emirates citizens have been announced.
The registration would start from February 13 and would last till March 10 but authorities are calling on people to apply as early as they can.
The UAE’s General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf) said potential pilgrims have to register on its digital platforms. They can do so by clicking on the ‘Haj registration’ tab after which the credentials would be entered.
Like every year, the quota for UAE is limited with the only exception that Saudi Arabia has announced lifting Covid restrictions and restoring the total quota for pilgrims from across the world to 2.3 million.
It must be kept in mind that the registration date is for Emiratis only as expatriates have to go through the quota and procedures of their home countries.
Saudi Arabia hosts two of Islam's holiest sites and every year, millions of pilgrims land in the kingdom to perform religious duties i.e Hajj and Umrah.
Hajj is the biggest activity in this regard and all able-bodied Muslims with finances are required to perform it at least once in their life. The Hajj 2023 would be done in June.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 8, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.9
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.12
|296.74
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.78
|332.48
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.06
|75.36
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.48
|73.79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.71
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.41
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold prices fell on Wednesday for the third straight day in local markets, after hitting aan all-time high in previous week.
The per tola price of 24 carats gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs198,000 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs1715 to reach Rs169753.
On Monday, the gold price witnessed a drop of Rs200 per tola to close at Rs204,300.
In the international market, the commodity witnessed an upward trend as per ounce price reached to $1,880 after an increase of $11 dollars.
