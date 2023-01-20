UAE's 90-day visit visa no longer being issued, confirm travel agents

DUBAI - The 90 days visit visas for United Arab Emirates are no longer being issued, it has emerged on Friday.
The travel agents in United Arab Emirates (UAE) are confirming that a 90-day stay can be allowed but only under specific circumstances.
“Currently, all over the country, only 30 and 60-day visit visas are being issued,” said a travel agent and added that these are now available at prices that range between Dh400 and Dh450.
The agent explained that extension in the visas for one month can be availed at a cost of approximately Dh900 or so; however, he clarified that after the expiry of the period, the visitors must leave the country either through air or land border.
Another travel agent endorsed the development - which has not been announced officially as of now - and said visit visas for the general public are only available for 30 and 60 days, Khaleej Times reported.
Those affiliated with the travel industry opine that under medical tourism, 90-day visas can still be issued but it has to be supported by documents like medical history. Moreover, the stay for 90 days can be availed under job exploration visa awarded to those categorized in the first, second, or third skill level as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre).
The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP), is introducing tons of reforms in the visa process for UAE. Recently, the validity of Golden Visa for Abu Dhabi was extended to 10 years.
Moreover, there has been a recent increase in the cost of issuance of Emirates ID and visas in the United Arab Emirates. As per the price hike, the unofficial details say Emirates ID will now cost Dh370 instead of Dh270 while the cost of one-month visit visa stands at Dh370 instead of Dh270.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on Friday 20, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.25
|239.5
|Euro
|EUR
|269.5
|272.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|307
|310
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.6
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|173.5
|174.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.79
|611.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185.5
|186.85
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34
|34.25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.19
|29.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.46
|2.50
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|744.87
|749.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.69
|146.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.57
|597.06
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.68
|63.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246.07
|247.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.95
|7.05
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,850 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,480.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,200 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,860
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 185,000
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
