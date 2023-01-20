UAE's 90-day visit visa no longer being issued, confirm travel agents

DUBAI - The 90 days visit visas for United Arab Emirates are no longer being issued, it has emerged on Friday.

The travel agents in United Arab Emirates (UAE) are confirming that a 90-day stay can be allowed but only under specific circumstances.

“Currently, all over the country, only 30 and 60-day visit visas are being issued,” said a travel agent and added that these are now available at prices that range between Dh400 and Dh450.

The agent explained that extension in the visas for one month can be availed at a cost of approximately Dh900 or so; however, he clarified that after the expiry of the period, the visitors must leave the country either through air or land border.

Another travel agent endorsed the development - which has not been announced officially as of now - and said visit visas for the general public are only available for 30 and 60 days, Khaleej Times reported.

Those affiliated with the travel industry opine that under medical tourism, 90-day visas can still be issued but it has to be supported by documents like medical history. Moreover, the stay for 90 days can be availed under job exploration visa awarded to those categorized in the first, second, or third skill level as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre).

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP), is introducing tons of reforms in the visa process for UAE. Recently, the validity of Golden Visa for Abu Dhabi was extended to 10 years.

Moreover, there has been a recent increase in the cost of issuance of Emirates ID and visas in the United Arab Emirates. As per the price hike, the unofficial details say Emirates ID will now cost Dh370 instead of Dh270 while the cost of one-month visit visa stands at Dh370 instead of Dh270.