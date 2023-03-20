Bali considering to cancel visa on arrival option for these two countries

JAKARTA - Indonesia is seriously mulling over proposal to end visa free access granted to Russians and Ukrainians as the war between the two countries lingers on.
Bali Governor Wayan Koster has requested the Foreign Ministry and the Law and Human Rights Ministry that the visa-on-arrival policy for visitors from those two countries be ended.
"I have written a letter to the ministries requesting that the visa facility be revoked for Russians and Ukrainians," Koster confirmed in his media talk last week.
The decision was made after foreigners from these countries were found working illegally in the area despite being on a tourist visa; some were also allegedly involved in illegal activities.
Russians constitute the biggest groups of foreigners arriving in Indonesia and at least four of them were deported this month for visa violations as immigration authorities repeatedly call on tourists to avoid misuse of visa.
The severity of the matter can be gauged from the fact that as per the Indonesian government, 58,000 Russians visited the area in 2022 and a further 22,500 arrived in January 2023 alone, raising concerns that series of illegal activities could challenge the writ of the government.
The war between Russia and Ukraine is also prompting Russians to arrive in Phuket, Thailand and spend some days there or invest in property.
On the other hand, Bali is considered one of the most famous tourist attractions as it boasts temples like Pura Tanah Lot, mountains like Mount Batur, sanctuaries like Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary, beaches like Nusa Dua and much more; however, these facilities might not be up for Russians and Ukrainians soon if the government agrees to the demands of Governor Bali who seems adamant in his approach.
The war between the two countries has entered the second year and international efforts for peace and détente seem to be failing with each passing day. Recently, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow to hold talks with Putin and t find out a “rational way” out of the conflict.
Recently, International Criminal Court also issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader over the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, a charge Moscow refutes.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 20, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.7
|285.7
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.5
|345
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.25
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.2
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|188.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.69
|761.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.09
|41.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.41
|40.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.6
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.9
|931.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.99
|63.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.91
|176.91
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.69
|26.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.95
|743.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.97
|27.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.79
|307.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.24
|8.39
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Karachi
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Islamabad
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Peshawar
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Quetta
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Sialkot
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Attock
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Jehlum
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Multan
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Gujrat
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Chakwal
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Sargodha
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Mirpur
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.