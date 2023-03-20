Search

Bali considering to cancel visa on arrival option for these two countries

Web Desk 08:46 PM | 20 Mar, 2023
Bali considering to cancel visa on arrival option for these two countries
Source: Photo by alleksana

JAKARTA - Indonesia is seriously mulling over proposal to end visa free access granted to Russians and Ukrainians as the war between the two countries lingers on.

Bali Governor Wayan Koster has requested the Foreign Ministry and the Law and Human Rights Ministry that the visa-on-arrival policy for visitors from those two countries be ended.

"I have written a letter to the ministries requesting that the visa facility be revoked for Russians and Ukrainians," Koster confirmed in his media talk last week. 

The decision was made after foreigners from these countries were found working illegally in the area despite being on a tourist visa; some were also allegedly involved in illegal activities.

Russians constitute the biggest groups of foreigners arriving in Indonesia and at least four of them were deported this month for visa violations as immigration authorities repeatedly call on tourists to avoid misuse of visa. 

The severity of the matter can be gauged from the fact that as per the Indonesian government, 58,000 Russians visited the area in 2022 and a further 22,500 arrived in January 2023 alone, raising concerns that series of illegal activities could challenge the writ of the government.

The war between Russia and Ukraine is also prompting Russians to arrive in Phuket, Thailand and spend some days there or invest in property.

On the other hand, Bali is considered one of the most famous tourist attractions as it boasts temples like Pura Tanah Lot, mountains like Mount Batur, sanctuaries like Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary, beaches like Nusa Dua and much more; however, these facilities might not be up for Russians and Ukrainians soon if the government agrees to the demands of Governor Bali who seems adamant in his approach.

The war between the two countries has entered the second year and international efforts for peace and détente seem to be failing with each passing day. Recently, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow to hold talks with Putin and t find out a “rational way” out of the conflict.

Recently, International Criminal Court also issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader over the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, a charge Moscow refutes.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

