Canada announces extension of post-graduation work permits; Here's who would take benefit

Web Desk 09:09 PM | 20 Mar, 2023
ONTARIO - The authorities in Canada have announced that foreign nationals in the country who hold an expired or expiring post-graduate work permit (PGWP) can apply for an open work permit extension or a new open work permit valid up to 18 months.

Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship confirmed the initiative; the PGWP Program allows international graduates to obtain an open work permit to gain valuable Canadian work experience and utilize it later.

"We need to use every tool in our toolbox to support employers who continue to face challenges in hiring the workers they need to grow. At the same time, we’re providing international graduates whose work permit is expiring or has expired with some additional time to stay in Canada to gain valuable work experience and potentially qualify to become a permanent resident," Sean Fraser said.

The move will benefit both the PGWP holders and Canadian employers starting April 6, 2023 as foreigners whose PGWP has already expired in 2023 and those who were eligible for the 2022 PGWP facilitative measure will also have the opportunity to apply for an additional 18-month work permit as per official statement.

Moreover, those with expired work permits will be able to restore their status, even if the 90-day restoration period has lapsed, and they will receive an interim work authorization while they await processing of their new work permit application.

The development comes as officials in Canada understand that skilled international graduates plug the gaps in Canada’s labour shortage, and many of them are well intertwined with the country's labour market.

The additional work permit will allow eligible applicants to maintain status quo, gain valuable work experience and even apply for permanent residence after some time.

It is to be mentioned that PGWP holders who are eligible for the facilitative process will receive messages to update personal information on IRCC Secure Account after which relevant information will also be available on the website.

The Canadian authorities vow to learn lessons from past and to streamline the process this year so that PGWP holders can be facilitated in best possible way.

