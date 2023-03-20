Search

Lifestyle

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ now available in cinemas for just Rs300

Web Desk 09:59 PM | 20 Mar, 2023
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ now available in cinemas for just Rs300
Source: Instagram

The blockbuster film Maula Jatt starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan has been enjoying unparalleled success for quite some time now, with massive box office earnings and even auctions of its movie props. 

The team behind the film recently announced that in celebration of its 25-week run in cinemas, the movie will be available for viewing at a reduced price of just PKR300 from March 20 to April 20. This is a great opportunity for fans who may have missed the film in theatres or those who want to relive the thrilling experience.

With this special offer, The Legend of Maula Jatt is set to take over select cinemas across multiple cities, including Karachi (Atrium Cinemas, Cinepax Cinemas), Hyderabad (Cinepax Cinemas), Lahore (Prince Cinema, Cinepax Cinemas), Islamabad (Centaurus Cineplex, Cinepax Cinemas), as well as in Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Gujrat, and Rawalpindi.

The highly ambitious project, helmed by Bilal Lashari and produced by Ammara Hikmat, has been a massive success both locally and globally, having grossed PKR2.3 billion as of December 2022.

The movie revolves around the legendary rivalry between Noori Natt and Maula Jatt. The film is said to be made on one of the highest budgets in Pakistani film history.

Karan Johar calls Bilal Lashari after watching 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Netflix season two trailer of Georgina Rodriguez documentary out now

09:10 PM | 17 Mar, 2023

Maula Jatt's 'Gandasa' sold in Canada for a noble cause

11:07 AM | 14 Mar, 2023

TV series on boxing legend Muhammad Ali in works

11:20 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Jannat Mirza is now the most followed Pakistani celebrity on TikTok

04:59 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Hira Mani's new music video is out now!

04:18 PM | 28 Feb, 2023

‘Shadi Karogi’ – Tony Kakkar and Pakistani singer Annie Khalid’s new song is out now!

01:09 PM | 28 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

#KhushhalKhan sparks controversy with latest poster of #Barzakh

10:21 PM | 20 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 20, 2023

08:19 AM | 20 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 20, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.7 285.7
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.5 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.25 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.2 76
Australian Dollar AUD 186 188.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.69 761.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 41.09 41.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.41 40.81
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 2.6 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 922.9 931.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.99 63.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.91 176.91
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.69 26.99
Omani Riyal OMR 735.95 743.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.37 78.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.97 27.27
Swiss Franc CHF 304.79 307.29
Thai Bhat THB 8.24 8.39

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 20 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.  

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Karachi PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Islamabad PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Peshawar PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Quetta PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Sialkot PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Attock PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Gujranwala PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Jehlum PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Multan PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Bahawalpur PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Gujrat PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Nawabshah PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Chakwal PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Hyderabad PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Nowshehra PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Sargodha PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Faisalabad PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Mirpur PKR 208200 PKR 2390

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: