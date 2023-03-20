‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ now available in cinemas for just Rs300

The blockbuster film Maula Jatt starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan has been enjoying unparalleled success for quite some time now, with massive box office earnings and even auctions of its movie props.
The team behind the film recently announced that in celebration of its 25-week run in cinemas, the movie will be available for viewing at a reduced price of just PKR300 from March 20 to April 20. This is a great opportunity for fans who may have missed the film in theatres or those who want to relive the thrilling experience.
With this special offer, The Legend of Maula Jatt is set to take over select cinemas across multiple cities, including Karachi (Atrium Cinemas, Cinepax Cinemas), Hyderabad (Cinepax Cinemas), Lahore (Prince Cinema, Cinepax Cinemas), Islamabad (Centaurus Cineplex, Cinepax Cinemas), as well as in Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Gujrat, and Rawalpindi.
The highly ambitious project, helmed by Bilal Lashari and produced by Ammara Hikmat, has been a massive success both locally and globally, having grossed PKR2.3 billion as of December 2022.
The movie revolves around the legendary rivalry between Noori Natt and Maula Jatt. The film is said to be made on one of the highest budgets in Pakistani film history.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 20, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.7
|285.7
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.5
|345
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.25
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.2
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|188.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.69
|761.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.09
|41.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.41
|40.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.6
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.9
|931.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.99
|63.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.91
|176.91
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.69
|26.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.95
|743.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.97
|27.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.79
|307.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.24
|8.39
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Karachi
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Islamabad
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Peshawar
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Quetta
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Sialkot
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Attock
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Jehlum
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Multan
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Gujrat
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Chakwal
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Sargodha
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Mirpur
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
