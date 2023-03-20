‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ now available in cinemas for just Rs300

The blockbuster film Maula Jatt starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan has been enjoying unparalleled success for quite some time now, with massive box office earnings and even auctions of its movie props.

The team behind the film recently announced that in celebration of its 25-week run in cinemas, the movie will be available for viewing at a reduced price of just PKR300 from March 20 to April 20. This is a great opportunity for fans who may have missed the film in theatres or those who want to relive the thrilling experience.

With this special offer, The Legend of Maula Jatt is set to take over select cinemas across multiple cities, including Karachi (Atrium Cinemas, Cinepax Cinemas), Hyderabad (Cinepax Cinemas), Lahore (Prince Cinema, Cinepax Cinemas), Islamabad (Centaurus Cineplex, Cinepax Cinemas), as well as in Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Gujrat, and Rawalpindi.

The highly ambitious project, helmed by Bilal Lashari and produced by Ammara Hikmat, has been a massive success both locally and globally, having grossed PKR2.3 billion as of December 2022.

The movie revolves around the legendary rivalry between Noori Natt and Maula Jatt. The film is said to be made on one of the highest budgets in Pakistani film history.