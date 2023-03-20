Search

Mawra Hocane gives sneak peek of upcoming drama with co-star Ameer Gilani

Maheen Khawaja 10:47 PM | 20 Mar, 2023
Mawra Hocane gives sneak peek of upcoming drama with co-star Ameer Gilani
Source: Mawra Hocane / Ameer Gillani (Instagram)

Mawra Hocane, a talented and stunning Pakistani actor, has made a name for herself in the industry with her exceptional performances. She has starred in several successful drama serials, including her recent hit, Sabaat, where she was paired opposite Ameer Gilani, who also made his debut with the show. Fans were captivated by their onscreen chemistry, eagerly anticipating their next collaboration.

Last year, Hocane revealed that she would be working with Ameer Gilani on an upcoming drama serial, Nauroz, which was set to be filmed after Gilani's return from Harvard. The show is produced by Momina Duraid and written by Kashif Anwar, with Shehzad Kashmiri directing. Kashmiri, who has directed other successful shows like Sabaat and Parizaad, is known for his creative vision and exceptional direction skills.

The Aangan star took to social media today to share a glimpse of her upcoming drama serial Nauroz with her co-star Ameer Gilani. The actress shared multiple stories on her Instagram, giving her fans a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes action of the drama.

Nauroz features an impressive cast, including Hocane, Gilani, Syed Jibran, Rana Majid, and others. It is set to be aired on the Green Entertainment Channel, which is launching soon.  As we await the release of Nauroz, the anticipation for this upcoming drama serial continues to grow. 

