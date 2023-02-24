Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gillani and Arsalan Naseer pair up for upcoming project

Lollywood actress Mawra Hocane is known for her effervescence, jovial personality, and acting prowess all around the world. The husky-voiced petite diva is loved by millions of people for being humble and down-to-earth despite her grandeur. The Qissa Meherbano Ka actress celebrated Christmas on Sunday and had the most heartwarming wish for Christians in Pakistan.

Hocane, Ameer Gillani and Arsalan Nadeem are all set to pair up for Bollywood director Shahzad Kashmiri's next project.

The project is being directed by a renowned director who is known for his work on several hit dramas such as Yakeen Ka Safar and Ishq Zahe Naseeb. With such an experienced and talented team working on this project, it is no wonder that fans are eagerly anticipating its release.

According to reports, the drama has already started filming, and fans can expect to see some exciting developments from the set.

On the work front, Hocane was recently seen in Aangan, Daasi, Sabaat, and Qissa Meherbano Ka. Gillani rose to fame for his role in the hit drama serial Sabaat. Meanwhile, Naseer was lauded for his performance in Paristaan.