Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gillani and Arsalan Naseer pair up for upcoming project

Lollywood actress Mawra Hocane is known for her effervescence, jovial personality, and acting prowess all around the world. The husky-voiced petite diva is loved by millions of people for being humble and down-to-earth despite her grandeur. The Qissa Meherbano Ka actress celebrated Christmas on Sunday and had the most heartwarming wish for Christians in Pakistan.
Hocane, Ameer Gillani and Arsalan Nadeem are all set to pair up for Bollywood director Shahzad Kashmiri's next project.
The project is being directed by a renowned director who is known for his work on several hit dramas such as Yakeen Ka Safar and Ishq Zahe Naseeb. With such an experienced and talented team working on this project, it is no wonder that fans are eagerly anticipating its release.
According to reports, the drama has already started filming, and fans can expect to see some exciting developments from the set.
On the work front, Hocane was recently seen in Aangan, Daasi, Sabaat, and Qissa Meherbano Ka. Gillani rose to fame for his role in the hit drama serial Sabaat. Meanwhile, Naseer was lauded for his performance in Paristaan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 24, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|262.5
|265.12
|Euro
|EUR
|279
|281.8`
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|316.5
|319.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.8
|72.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.8
|70.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|699.4
|707.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.24
|38.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.65
|38.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.41
|33.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|857.79
|866.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|683.05
|691.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|283.76
|286.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – Gold lost some ground on Friday as rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar in the interbank market amid hopes of revival of the IMF loan programme.
The price of per tola gold in Pakistan declined by Rs1,000 to reach Rs195,100, a day after it slightly recovered by Rs500 on Thursday.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a drop of Rs857 to settle at Rs167,267.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market declined by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.14 per 10 grams to close at Rs2,100 and Rs1,800.41, respectively.
