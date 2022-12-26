Mawra Hocane sends heartwarming Christmas wishes to Pakistani Christians

Lollywood actress Mawra Hocane is known for her effervescence, jovial personality, and acting prowess all around the world. The husky-voiced petite diva is loved by millions of people for being humble and down-to-earth despite her grandeur. The Qissa Meherbano Ka actress celebrated Christmas on Sunday and had the most heartwarming wish for Christians in Pakistan.

Clad in a beautifully knitted red and white colored sweater paired with minimal jewelry and pants, the 30-year-old actress enthusiastically showed her Christmas tree decorations with her eyes shining bright and her million-dollar smile.

Taking to Instagram, the Sanam Teri Kasam actress wrote: "Tis the season to celebwaaaaate. MERRY MERRY MERRY CHRISTMAS “ to the white of my flag. Love & Light everyone xx"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAWRA HUSSAIN (@mawrellous)

However, Hocane's post received mixed reactions from many social media users who criticized the actress for celebrating a Christian festive.

On the work front, Hocane was recently seen in Aangan, Daasi, Sabaat, and Qissa Meherbano Ka.