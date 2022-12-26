Pakistan Army's top brass attends funeral of Captain Fahad in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and other officials of the Pakistan Army on Monday attended the funeral prayers of Captain Muhammad Fahad Khan who embraced martyrdom in Balochistan.

In a statement, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said the funeral prayers of Captain Muhammad Fahad Khan were offered at Army Graveyard Rawalpindi on Monday.

Top military officials including Army Chief General Asim Munir, and senior civil officials along with relatives of the martyred Captain attended the last rites of the valiant officer.

Captain Muhammad Fahad Khan was buried with full military honor at Army Graveyard, ISPR said.

Namaz-e-Janaza of Captain Muhammad Fahad Khan, who embraced shahadat yesterday in IED Blast near Kahan #Balochistan, was offered at Army Graveyard Rawalpindi, today. #CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and #COAS General Syed Asim Munir and…@OfficialDGISPR #Pakistan #ISPR

1/2 pic.twitter.com/E5aAvIrEWj — Pakistan Armed Forces 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) December 26, 2022

On Sunday, an officer and four soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in a clearance operation against terrorists in the Kahan area of Balochistan on Sunday.

The improvised explosive device (IED) exploded during the operation, resulting in martyrdom of Captain Fahad, Lance Naik Imtiaz, Sepoy Asghar, Sepoy Mehran and Sepoy Shamoon.

Terrorists have unleashed a fresh wave of attacks in different areas of Pakistan in recent days.