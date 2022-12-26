Search

Immigration

European country ends visa free travel for Indians

Visa free regime terminated with Guinea-Bissau, Tunisia, and Burundi.

Web Desk 10:39 PM | 26 Dec, 2022
European country ends visa free travel for Indians

LAHORE - The Government of Serbia has decided to end visa-free travel for Indians from January 1, next year.

The restriction would no more allow Indian passport holders to enter Serbia without a valid visa and the decision has been taken in view of the new requirements of the European Union visa policy and measures to curb illegal migrants.

A travel advisory has also been issued by the Indian Embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, highlighting that all Indian travellers visiting Serbia would require a visa to enter the country from January 1, 2023. It also stated that the Indians having valid Schengen, UK visas, or visas of the United States of America or resident status in these countries can still enter Serbia for up to 90 days. 

India is not the only country affected by the decision as Serbia has also terminated the visa-free regime with Guinea-Bissau, Tunisia, and Burundi.

“The existing arrangement of visa-free entry into Serbia for all Indian passport holders for staying in Serbia up to 30 days has been withdrawn by the Government of Serbia," stated the government in a statement.

The visa-free entry was started by Serbia in September 2017;however, Indians traveling to Serbia could not travel to other countries, including Serbia’s neighboring countries and other European countries, by virtue of visa-free entry into Serbia.

With an area spanning some 77,474 sq km and a population close to 7 million, the country is a must visit for history buffs owing to the tensions that arose in the backdrop of Bosnian war.  

Immigration

Has UAE restricted visit visa for citizens from these Pakistani cities?

04:40 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

This African country has allowed visa on arrival for everyone

12:36 AM | 24 Dec, 2022

Portugal’s Golden Visa is not being scrapped - Here’s the update

11:45 AM | 23 Dec, 2022

UAE’s Golden Visa bolsters Dubai’s top spot in global citizenship ranking

09:11 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

How to apply for a Portugal Work Visa? Here’s all the details you need to know 

10:31 AM | 18 Dec, 2022

Saudi Arabia introduces friends’ visit visa in major tourism push

04:04 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Dubai, Airbnb launch remote working hub for remote workers

11:06 PM | 26 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 26, 2022

08:44 AM | 26 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 26, 2022 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.4 234.85
Euro EUR 259.5 262
UK Pound Sterling GBP 295 298
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 152 153.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.16 606.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.09 167.44
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.25 32.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.03 29.38
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 741
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 587.99 592.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.75 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 243.84 242.62
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 178,850 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Karachi PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Islamabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Peshawar PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Quetta PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Sialkot PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Attock PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Gujranwala PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Jehlum PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Multan PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Bahawalpur PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Gujrat PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Nawabshah PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Chakwal PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Hyderabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Nowshehra PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Sargodha PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Faisalabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Mirpur PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: