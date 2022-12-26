Search

Muneeb Butt to play trans assistant commissioner in next project featuring Saba Qamar

Web Desk 10:51 PM | 26 Dec, 2022
Muneeb Butt to play trans assistant commissioner in next project featuring Saba Qamar
Source: Muneeb Butt (Instagram)

Muneeb Butt has announced he's going to play the most unique role of his showbiz career. He has revealed that he will be essaying the role of a trans assistant commissioner in his upcoming project.

Starring alongside Saba Qamar, the Baandi actor is ready to break stereotypes with his upcoming project. Butt, excited about his new role, took to his Instagram on Sunday to announce his untitled project.

“I am very excited to announce that I am playing a unique character of the first trans assistant commissioner in my upcoming project, something that breaks certain stereotypes in our society,” he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

Dressed in a grey and white suit, he added that the role has been “the most challenging one” of his career. “I had been anxiously waiting to reveal the character that I will be playing soon. It has been the most challenging role I have ever had to play, where I had to truly get out of my comfort zone.” 

On the professional front, Butt was last seen in Mast Mohabbat, Made For China, Baddua, Wedding Virus, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat and Mujhay Vida Kar.

