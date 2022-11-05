Sidra Ameen, Muneeba Ali steer Pakistan to first ODI win over Ireland
Sidra Ameen, Muneeba Ali steer Pakistan to first ODI win over Ireland
Source: Pakistan Cricket Board
LAHORE – Impressive tons from Sidra Ameen and Muneeba Ali saw women in Green beat Ireland in the first ODI of the 3-match series at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

The hosts displayed A-game with dominating show in the ICC Women's Championship by clinching their third win in four games of the latest cycle.

Opening batter Sidra Ameen stitched a record-breaking partnership with an unbeaten 176 as she etched her name in history books for the highest individual score by a Pakistan batter in ODI, her score is the fifth-highest ODI individual score in all-time records.

Sidra and Muneeba continued a 221-run partnership, and Muneeba Ali was dismissed at 107 runs off. Women in Green also got their first total in excess of 300 in women's ODI by finishing on 335 for 3.

For Team Green, spinner Nida Dar got three scalps for 34. Fatima Sana and Nashra Sundhu dismissed players and all-rounder Aliya and Kainat Imtiaz took a wicket each.

On the other hand, Irish captain Laura Delany slammed a half-ton as visitors fell short by 128 in their first-ever game in a South Asian country.

Both sides will feature in the second game at the same venue on Sunday, 6 November.

