Pakistan name playing XI for second West Indies Test

MULTAN – Pakistan on Friday announced playing XI for the second Test against West Indies.

Pakistan team made one change. Fast bowler Kashif Ali will make his Test debut, while pacer Khurram Shehzad will not be part of the playing XI.

The rest of the lineup includes captain Shan Masood, Mohammad Huraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, and Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan is set to face the West Indies in the second Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium, leading the two-match series 1-0.

Head coach Aaqib Javed defended Pakistan’s spin-heavy strategy, dismissing criticism from former players and analysts.

Spinners Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, and Abrar Ahmed dominated in the first Test, securing a 127-run victory within three days. Aaqib reaffirmed Pakistan’s approach, saying, “We identified their weakness against spin and will continue to exploit it.”

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite acknowledged Pakistan’s home advantage but expressed confidence in his team’s ability to adapt.