Pakistan bowled out for 154 as West Indies close in on victory after Warrican’s heroics

MULTAN – West Indies player Jomel Warrican’s masterclass bowling left Pakistan reeling in first Test Match at Multan Stadium, Pakistani team was bundled out for mere 154 in their second innings.

Brathwaite-led Windies set challenging target of 251 runs, leaving Men in Green with difficult task on the final day of the game. Warrican, 32, got back to back wickets, including that of vice-captain Saud Shakeel and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

The game now stands at critical juncture, with Pakistan needing 251 runs to win and West Indies confident after their dominating performance. The final day of the Test promises an exciting conclusion as both teams battle for supremacy.

Warrican’s brilliance saw him take his maiden five-wicket haul, becoming first West Indies spinner to do so against Pakistan on home soil. Fans were in shocks as middle and lower order crumbled under pressure. Noman Ali returned to pavilion on 9, Sajid Khan for 5, leaving hosts teetering at 154/9.

A direct hit from Warrican then ran out Khurram Shahzad, and Gudakesh Motie wrapped up the innings by dismissing Salman Ali Agha for 14, giving the West Indies the upper hand. The remarkable figures of Windies pace pushed visitors close to victory while Motie contributed with single wicket. West Indies earlier restricted Pakistan to a 93-run lead after dismissing them for 230 in their first innings.

Pakistani openers started the game Shan Masood and Mohammad Huraira putting on 50-run partnership, but Warrican’s breakthrough wickets led to a middle-order collapse. Masood made fighting 52, but a lack of communication saw him run out, leaving Pakistan at 106/3.

In the first innings, Pakistan’s top scorers were Saud Shakeel, who made 84, and Mohammad Rizwan, who contributed 71 runs. However, the West Indies’ bowling attack, led by Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, had earlier reduced them to 91/9 before a defiant 46-run partnership between Warrican and Jayden Seales.