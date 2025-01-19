Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan bowled out for 154 as West Indies close in on victory after Warrican’s heroics

Pakistan Bowled Out For 154 As West Indies Close In On Victory After Warricans Heroics

MULTAN – West Indies player Jomel Warrican’s masterclass bowling left Pakistan reeling in first Test Match at Multan Stadium, Pakistani team was bundled out for mere 154 in their second innings.

Brathwaite-led Windies set challenging target of 251 runs, leaving Men in Green with difficult task on the final day of the game. Warrican, 32, got back to back wickets, including that of vice-captain Saud Shakeel and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

The game now stands at critical juncture, with Pakistan needing 251 runs to win and West Indies confident after their dominating performance. The final day of the Test promises an exciting conclusion as both teams battle for supremacy.

Warrican’s brilliance saw him take his maiden five-wicket haul, becoming first West Indies spinner to do so against Pakistan on home soil. Fans were in shocks as middle and lower order crumbled under pressure. Noman Ali returned to pavilion on 9, Sajid Khan for 5, leaving hosts teetering at 154/9.

A direct hit from Warrican then ran out Khurram Shahzad, and Gudakesh Motie wrapped up the innings by dismissing Salman Ali Agha for 14, giving the West Indies the upper hand. The remarkable figures of Windies pace pushed visitors close to victory while Motie contributed with single wicket. West Indies earlier restricted Pakistan to a 93-run lead after dismissing them for 230 in their first innings.

Pakistani openers started the game Shan Masood and Mohammad Huraira putting on 50-run partnership, but Warrican’s breakthrough wickets led to a middle-order collapse. Masood made fighting 52, but a lack of communication saw him run out, leaving Pakistan at 106/3.

In the first innings, Pakistan’s top scorers were Saud Shakeel, who made 84, and Mohammad Rizwan, who contributed 71 runs. However, the West Indies’ bowling attack, led by Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, had earlier reduced them to 91/9 before a defiant 46-run partnership between Warrican and Jayden Seales.

Rizwan, Saud lead Pakistan’s recovery in first Test against West Indies

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 19 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.5 280.2
EUR Euro 288 290.75
GBP UK Pound Sterling 342 345.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
AUD Australian Dollar 174.25 176
BHD Bahrain Dinar 739.1 747.1
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.6 197
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 37.97 38.37
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
INR Indian Rupee 3.13 3.22
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.29 61.89
NZD New Zealand $ 154.23 156.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.25 24.55
OMR Omani Riyal 723.4 731.9
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.9 76.6
SGD Singapore Dollar 204.5 206.5
SEK Swedish Krona 24.64 24.94
CHF Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
THB Thai Baht 7.86 8.01
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search