World Cup 2023: South Africa thrash Bangladesh by 149 runs 

MUMBAI – South Africa on Tuesday defeated Bangladesh by 149 runs in a match of the ongoing World Cup 2023 at Mumbai stadium.
A stunning bowling performance by Proteas restricted Bangladesh to 233 runs in pursuit of 383. The Tigers had lost three wickets in first ten overs while no other player could score above 20 except Mahmudullah Riyad, who smashed 111 runs.
Gerald Coetzee took three wickets while Marco Jansen, Lizaad Williams and Kagiso Rabada two wickets each.
Earlier, South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first. A fiery knock of 174 runs from Quinton de Kock helped South Africa set a huge total of 382 runs against Bangladesh.
Quinton de Kock has set #CWC23 on fire with his scintillating batting 🔥#SAvBAN pic.twitter.com/rJXPwSZBw2— ICC (@ICC) October 24, 2023
After Proteas suffered early blows, Quinton de Kock lit up the stadium with thrilling performance he smashed 174 of 140.
Aiden Markram made 60 runs while Heinrich Klaasen smashed 90 runs to boost the total of their side.
Proteas are coming to face Bangla Tigers with confidence coming into this game, after a stunning England match on Saturday at the same venue.
With three victories in four matches at the leading cricket event, the African side is placed at number three on the points table. Earlier in the tournament, they remained triumph against Sri Lanka, Australia, and England, and back-to-back helped them getting better run rate.
Bavuma-led squad slammed 300-plus score every single time when they face off in World Cup, with opening batter laying a strong platform for a powerful finish where as their bowling attack remained fierce.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, stand at seventh spot after three defeats against India, England, and New Zealand. The team managed to remain victorious against Afghanistan. Today’s game will be a must-win play for the Tigers if they still want to be in contention to reach semi-finals.
Both sides faced off 24 times in the ODI format, and the S Africa remained above with 18 success.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c)/Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against US dollar, and other foreign currencies in the open market.
Pakistani rupee moved down for fourth consecutive day. PKR was quoted at 280.15 for selling and 283.05 for buying.
Euro was being traded at 296.1 for buying and 299 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 343.5 for buying, and 347 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at 77.85 whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved down to 74.65 against PKR.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.15
|283.05
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.85
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.42
|751.42
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.64
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.57
|1.66
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.11
|734.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.31
|314.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.73
|7.88
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in local markets amid upward trend in the international market.
Data shared by jewelers' association suggest an increase in gold prices on the international level that affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the bullion moved up by Rs5,450 on Friday.
The price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs213,900 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold stands at Rs168,024.
Unlike gold, silver rate decreased in Pakistan on Friday. The price of single tola silver or Chandi stands at Rs2,415 and settled while 10-gram rate stands at Rs2,070.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
