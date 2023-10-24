Ushna Shah sizzles in new photoshoot

Ushna Shah has not only solidified herself as an accomplished actress but also as a fashion icon.

The trendsetting diva is currently enjoying the best time of her life with her husband, Hamza Amin, around the world. But there's one thing the Alif Allah Aur Insaan star has been careful of — travelling in style!

The Habs famed diva made sure to dress according to the occasion and raising it to the pinnacle of elegance.

This time around, the star actor won the hearts of the fans with new photoshoot. She looked ethereal in the shoot which is making rounds on the internet.

The 33-year-old star kept her wardrobe between luxury and comfort, with often opts for flowy maxi dresses, bohemian-inspired outfits, and breezy separates making a fashion spectacle and oozing elegance.