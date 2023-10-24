Islamabad Weather Update: Check the latest forecast for capital? 

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) predicted cloudy and dry weather in Islamaabad during the next 24 hours.

Met Office said high-pressure areas lie over north of Arabian Sea, and a shallow westerly trough is present over upper parts of the country.

Islamabad Rain Update

Amid the cloudy weather, there are no chances of showers in federal capital on Tuesday.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the temperature reached around 26°C. Humidity was recorded at around 90 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 10km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at over 100, which is Unhealthy.

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Partly cloudy weather with light rain is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.