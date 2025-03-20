Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Atif Aslam’s new Na’at ‘Faaslon Ko Takalluf’ wins hearts on social media

Atif Aslams New Naat Faaslon Ko Takalluf Wins Hearts On Social Media

Renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has once again captivated audiences with his latest Na’at ‘Faaslon Ko Takalluf’, which has received overwhelming appreciation on social media since its release.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

Known for his soul-stirring vocals, Atif Aslam has previously recited several Na’ats, including ‘Tajdar-e-Haram,’ ‘Wohi Khuda Hai,’ and ‘Allah Hu’, all of which have been widely cherished.

Recently, the singer shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen reciting ‘Faaslon Ko Takalluf’—a heartfelt tribute expressing devotion to the holy city of Madinah and the Prophet’s (PBUH) resting place. The Na’at has deeply moved listeners, drawing them into a state of spiritual reflection.

Fans have praised Atif Aslam’s soft yet powerful delivery, calling it a soulful gift for Ramadan. The Na’at has already garnered millions of views online, resonating with audiences worldwide.

This is not the first time Atif Aslam’s Na’at recitations have touched hearts. His recent rendition of ‘Ya Nabi Salam Alaika’ also received immense love. His ability to beautifully express devotion through his voice continues to make his Na’ats a cherished part of his musical journey.

Staff Reporter

