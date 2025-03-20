Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PCB denies Indian media’s false claims of Champions Trophy financial loss

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) dismissed Indian media reports alleging financial losses from hosting the 2025 Champions Trophy, calling them baseless.

During a press conference in Lahore, PCB Advisor to the Chairman Amir Mir and CFO Javed Murtaza clarified that all tournament expenses were covered by the ICC. Amir Mir stated that PCB earned a profit of PKR 3 billion from the event and is among the world’s top three richest cricket boards.

He further added that the ICC allocated a $70 million budget for the tournament, but Indian media continued propaganda against PCB, falsely claiming security concerns for players in Pakistan.

Mir assured that financial figures on revenue and expenses from the event would be published on PCB’s website.

CFO Javed Murtaza revealed that PCB recorded a historic profit of Rs10 billion in the 2023-24 fiscal year, with expectations of further growth next year. He also highlighted an Rs18-billion budget for stadium upgrades, with Rs10.5 billion already spent in Phase 1.

Indian media recently claimed that PCB suffered an Rs869 crore loss from hosting the Champions Trophy, forcing the board to cut player match fees and downgrade accommodations.

