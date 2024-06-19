Naseem Shah, Usman Khan, and Wahab Riaz return home after T20 World Cup exit

LAHORE – Pakistani players Naseem Shah, Usman Khan, and Senior Manager Wahab Riaz arrived in Lahore on Wednesday morning following their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.
They landed at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport on a private airline flight, returning from Florida, USA.
Notably, Captain Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan, and Mohammad Amir did not return with them. Babar is scheduled to return on June 22.
Head Coach Gary Kirsten will return home soon, while Amir will stay in the US for a few days before joining Derbyshire in England.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 19, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.00
|299.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.70
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.80
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.00
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.30
|59.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.90
|314.40
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
