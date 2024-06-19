Naseem Shah, Usman Khan, and Wahab Riaz return home after T20 World Cup exit

LAHORE – Pakistani players Naseem Shah, Usman Khan, and Senior Manager Wahab Riaz arrived in Lahore on Wednesday morning following their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.

They landed at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport on a private airline flight, returning from Florida, USA.

Notably, Captain Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan, and Mohammad Amir did not return with them. Babar is scheduled to return on June 22.

Head Coach Gary Kirsten will return home soon, while Amir will stay in the US for a few days before joining Derbyshire in England.