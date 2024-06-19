Search

SportsT20 World Cup

Naseem Shah, Usman Khan, and Wahab Riaz return home after T20 World Cup exit

Web Desk
04:09 PM | 19 Jun, 2024
Naseem Shah, Usman Khan, and Wahab Riaz return home after T20 World Cup exit

LAHORE – Pakistani players Naseem Shah, Usman Khan, and Senior Manager Wahab Riaz arrived in Lahore on Wednesday morning following their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.

They landed at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport on a private airline flight, returning from Florida, USA.

Notably, Captain Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan, and Mohammad Amir did not return with them. Babar is scheduled to return on June 22.

Head Coach Gary Kirsten will return home soon, while Amir will stay in the US for a few days before joining Derbyshire in England.

Super 8 stage begins in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

04:09 PM | 19 Jun, 2024

Naseem Shah, Usman Khan, and Wahab Riaz return home after T20 World ...

03:41 PM | 19 Jun, 2024

Super 8 stage begins in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today

09:34 PM | 18 Jun, 2024

Gary Kirsten's remarks about disunity in Pakistan cricket team 'not ...

08:52 PM | 18 Jun, 2024

Younis Khan tells which Pakistani player should replace Babar Azam as ...

05:05 PM | 18 Jun, 2024

Haris Rauf loses temper at fan in USA, what happened next? (VIDEO)

04:00 PM | 18 Jun, 2024

Arshad Nadeem won’t participate in Finland events 

Most viewed

03:02 PM | 18 Jun, 2024

Shahid Afridi reacts to Imran Riaz’s allegations about politics in ...

09:51 PM | 17 Jun, 2024

Pakistan cricket team celebrates Eid ul Adha in Lauderhill

03:00 PM | 17 Jun, 2024

Babar Azam sets record as highest-scoring captain despite Pakistan's ...

09:00 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan offers to lead PCB after Pakistan’s T20 World ...

08:54 PM | 17 Jun, 2024

Babar Azam extends stay in US after Pakistan's early exit from T20 ...

09:25 PM | 17 Jun, 2024

Gary Kirsten points out a lack of unity in Pakistan cricket team

Advertisement

Latest

05:43 PM | 19 Jun, 2024

Mushahid Hussain becomes first Pakistani to address BRICS forum

Gold & Silver

05:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan 

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 19 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 19, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Forex Rates 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.50 280.65
Euro EUR 296.00 299.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.70 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.80 75.60
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.80 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.00 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.30 59.90
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 311.90 314.40
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: