11:55 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
Shaheen shines in Qalandars enthralling win against Kings
KARACHI — Brilliant bowling by man-of-the-match Shaheen Shah Afridi steered Lahore Qalandars to an enthralling 6-wicket win against Karachi Kings in the 11th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League match played at National Stadium Karachi on Sunday night. 

Batting first, Karachi Kings posted a decent total of 186 for 9 in 20 overs, thanks to impressive knocks of Sharjeel Khan (64 off 29 balls), Mohammad Nabi (57 off 35 balls), Daniel Christian (27 off 14 balls ) and Waqas Maqsood (12 off 11 balls). No other Karachi Kings batsman could cross the double figures due to brilliant bowling by Shaheen Shah Afridi, who secured three wickets for 27 runs. He was assisted well by Samit Patel, Haris Rauf, Ahmed Daniyal and David Wiese, as they all got one wickets apiece for Qalandars. 

After a shaky start by Lahore Qalandars, as they lost two quick wickets in the very first over – Sohail Akhtar and Joe Denly for ducks – rest of the batsmen along with opener Fakhar Zaman steadies the Qalandars innings and after the dismissal of highest run-getter Fakhar Zaman (83 off 54 balls), Ben Dunk (57 off 43 balls) and David Wiese (31 off 9) successfully landed their side home.

