Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 01 March 2021
08:10 AM | 1 Mar, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs108,200 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 92,765 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 83,600 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 97,535 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 108,200 PKR 1,650
Karachi PKR 108,200 PKR 1,650
Islamabad PKR 108,200 PKR 1,650
Peshawar PKR 108,200 PKR 1,650
Quetta PKR 108,200 PKR 1,650
Sialkot PKR 108,200 PKR 1,650
Attock PKR 108,200 PKR 1,650
Gujranwala PKR 108,200 PKR 1,650
Jehlum PKR 108,200 PKR 1,650
Multan PKR 108,200 PKR 1,650
Bahawalpur PKR 108,200 PKR 1,650
Gujrat PKR 108,200 PKR 1,650
Nawabshah PKR 108,200 PKR 1,650
Chakwal PKR 108,200 PKR 1,650
Hyderabad PKR 108,200 PKR 1,650
Nowshehra PKR 108,200 PKR 1,650
Sargodha PKR 108,200 PKR 1,650
Faisalabad PKR 108,200 PKR 1,650
Mirpur PKR 108,200 PKR 1,650

