Pakistan name playing XI for Perth Test against Australia

Web Desk
11:33 AM | 13 Dec, 2023
Pakistan name playing XI for Perth Test against Australia
Source: PCB

PERTH – Pakistan have named the side that will take on Australia in the opening match of their ICC World Test Championship series in Perth.

Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad will make their debut as Pakistan announced the squad for the first Test of three-match Benaud-Qadir Trophy.

The first Test will start at Perth Stadium on December 14.

The playing XI include Imamul Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad.

Earlier, Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood and Australian skipper Pat Cummins unveiled the Benaud-Qadir Trophy in Perth.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins also named the playing XI for the Perth Test, reappointing Travis Head as co vice-captain.

Australia playing XI against Pakistan:

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Web Desk

12:22 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

How to apply for arms license in Pakistan online – Here’s step-by-step guide

