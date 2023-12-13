Pakistan name playing XI for Perth Test against Australia

PERTH – Pakistan have named the side that will take on Australia in the opening match of their ICC World Test Championship series in Perth.

Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad will make their debut as Pakistan announced the squad for the first Test of three-match Benaud-Qadir Trophy.

The first Test will start at Perth Stadium on December 14.

The playing XI include Imamul Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad.

🚨 Playing XI for first Test 🚨



Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad are set to make their Test debut 👏#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/4GqRRKZC6J — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 13, 2023

Earlier, Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood and Australian skipper Pat Cummins unveiled the Benaud-Qadir Trophy in Perth.

Captains with the Benaud-Qadir Trophy 🏆©️



The first Test starts tomorrow 🏏#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/do5x6yJ4RQ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 13, 2023

Australian skipper Pat Cummins also named the playing XI for the Perth Test, reappointing Travis Head as co vice-captain.

Australia playing XI against Pakistan:

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood