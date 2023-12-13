Search

Iranian airline launches direct flights to Pakistan: Here's flight schedule

Web Desk
12:02 PM | 13 Dec, 2023
ISLAMABAD - An Iranian airline has announced to launch direct flights to Pakistan, in another positive development for the country.

According to the details, ‘Taban Airline’ will start its flight operation to Pakistan to facilitate hundreds of passengers who move between the two countries for business or religious purposes etc.

In this regard, the first flight will land in Karachi from Mashhad which is expected to be welcomed by Pakistani officials including the representatives of the Civil Aviation Authority.

Moreover, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori will join the passengers from Mashhad along with the Consul General of Iran to land at the Karachi airport. 

The launch of flights between Pakistan and Iran is a welcome step considering that Iran welcomes Muslims from across the world for religious events like Arba'in in which people from Pakistan also participate in large numbers; Taban Airline would operate one weekly flight between the two countries. 

There have been multiple developments for the country’s aviation industry as Malaysian airline Batik Air also launched direct flights between Karachi and Kuala Lumpur recently.

In another development, Azerbaijan’s national airline, AZAL has also launched direct flight operations to Pakistan. Besides, American carrier, Ravn Alaska Airlines is also keen to start the operation of flights from Pakistan for which it has also got in touch with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Moreover, Ethiopian Airlines has also resumed operations in the country after a gap of 19 years. Famous airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has also announced flights to and from Pakistan as it has been given the go-ahead by the federal government.

