US F-1 student visa rejection rate spikes and these stats would surprise you

Web Desk 08:42 PM | 26 Jul, 2023
WASHINGTON - The authorities in the United States visibly increased the number of refusals handed to the students who wished to pursue higher studies in the country.

According to the statistics published for the first time, the number of refusals varies by continent but the overall rejection rate rose to 31 percent.

The official data obtained from the US government revealed that 31 percent of applications for F-1 student visas were refused in 2022 which is visibly a “significant” increase from 23 percent in 2015.

The rejection rate varies from continent to continent and surprisingly, African students were rejected the most. In terms of numbers, 54 percent of African student visa applications were rejected in 2022.

On the other hand, the refusal rate was just 21 percent for applications from North America and 9 percent from Europe.

In another report produced by the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, it was revealed that the refusal rate for South American applicants rose considerably as it jumped from just 7 percent in 2015 to 31 percent last year. Moreover, in the last eight years, over 92,000 potentially qualified African students were denied visas, timeshighereducation reported.

Interestingly, refusal rates for African applicants skyrocketed in 2020 under Donald Trump’s presidency, but have since fallen.

Even within Africa, there is a great disparity in terms of refusals. For example, it was just 16 percent in southern Africa compared to 71 percent in western Africa.

It was also revealed that 25 percent of visa applications from Australia and the Pacific Islands, and 36 percent from Asia were refused by the US authorities.

The United States stands as a global leader in education, boasting a robust and diverse educational system that excels in various fields. From renowned universities and research institutions to innovative teaching methods, the U.S. remains at the forefront of education worldwide.

Its commitment to academic excellence, technological advancements, and a wide range of educational opportunities have made it a sought-after destination for students and scholars from around the globe but the refusal rates have alarmed the policymakers to check whether African students were refused on the basis of merit or was there a racial bias which although runs contrary to the American spirit. 

