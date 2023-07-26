US F-1 student visa rejection rate spikes and these stats would surprise you

WASHINGTON - The authorities in the United States visibly increased the number of refusals handed to the students who wished to pursue higher studies in the country.
According to the statistics published for the first time, the number of refusals varies by continent but the overall rejection rate rose to 31 percent.
The official data obtained from the US government revealed that 31 percent of applications for F-1 student visas were refused in 2022 which is visibly a “significant” increase from 23 percent in 2015.
The rejection rate varies from continent to continent and surprisingly, African students were rejected the most. In terms of numbers, 54 percent of African student visa applications were rejected in 2022.
On the other hand, the refusal rate was just 21 percent for applications from North America and 9 percent from Europe.
In another report produced by the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, it was revealed that the refusal rate for South American applicants rose considerably as it jumped from just 7 percent in 2015 to 31 percent last year. Moreover, in the last eight years, over 92,000 potentially qualified African students were denied visas, timeshighereducation reported.
Interestingly, refusal rates for African applicants skyrocketed in 2020 under Donald Trump’s presidency, but have since fallen.
Even within Africa, there is a great disparity in terms of refusals. For example, it was just 16 percent in southern Africa compared to 71 percent in western Africa.
It was also revealed that 25 percent of visa applications from Australia and the Pacific Islands, and 36 percent from Asia were refused by the US authorities.
The United States stands as a global leader in education, boasting a robust and diverse educational system that excels in various fields. From renowned universities and research institutions to innovative teaching methods, the U.S. remains at the forefront of education worldwide.
Its commitment to academic excellence, technological advancements, and a wide range of educational opportunities have made it a sought-after destination for students and scholars from around the globe but the refusal rates have alarmed the policymakers to check whether African students were refused on the basis of merit or was there a racial bias which although runs contrary to the American spirit.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows some resistance against the US dollar on Wednesday in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading, the local currency was hovering at 288.25, with an increase of Rs0.27.
Earlier this week, Pakistani rupee faced back-to-back blows for the eighth consecutive session as it lost nearly Rs12 against the greenback in the trading sessions.
Experts linked the downward trajectory of the Pakistani rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,300.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Karachi
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Quetta
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Attock
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Multan
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
