Uk Government Updates Salary Criteria For Skilled Worker Visas In 2025

The UK government has announced significant updates to the salary criteria for foreign nationals applying for skilled worker visas. These changes, which will come into effect later this year, are part of the country’s evolving immigration system aimed at ensuring that foreign workers meet the economic standards required for employment in the UK.

The existing Tier 2 (General) work visa will be replaced by a new skilled worker visa, allowing foreign nationals to come and stay in the UK based on job offers from approved employers. As part of these updates, the Home Office has introduced a new minimum salary threshold to ensure that applicants meet the required financial standards.

Eligibility Criteria for the Skilled Worker Visa

To qualify for the skilled worker visa, applicants must have a confirmed job offer from a UK employer who holds a valid sponsorship license. The job offer must be for a position listed under the UK government’s approved occupations and demonstrate the specific skills required by the UK labor market.

In addition to these requirements, applicants must now meet the new minimum salary threshold, which will depend on the nature of the job and the specific circumstances of the visa application.

For applicants seeking to apply for the skilled worker visa in 2025, the minimum salary requirement has been set at £38,700 (approximately PKR 13.4 million) annually. Alternatively, applicants can meet the salary requirement based on the hourly wage rate for the position, whichever is higher.

This update has raised the salary bar for foreign nationals looking to fill specialized roles in the UK, ensuring that employers offer competitive pay in line with British standards.

However, for job sectors with high demand, such as health and social care, the salary requirement will be lower. Workers applying for these positions will need to earn a minimum of £30,960 annually, reflecting the more flexible pay conditions in these fields.

The introduction of these salary conditions aims to attract highly skilled professionals to the UK while ensuring that employers provide foreign workers with fair and competitive salaries.

Visa Application Costs

The skilled worker visa application process also involves various fees. Applicants will need to pay a standard application fee ranging from £719 (approximately PKR 250,000) to £1,639 (approximately PKR 568,000), depending on their individual circumstances.

Additionally, applicants will be required to pay an annual health surcharge of £1,035 (approximately PKR 358,000) to cover National Health Service (NHS) benefits.

Financial Requirements for Applicants

To ensure the financial stability of applicants, the UK government also requires that applicants have a minimum balance of £1,270 (approximately PKR 440,000) available in their bank account at the time of arrival.

Visa Duration and Extension

Successful applicants will be granted permission to live and work in the UK for up to five years under the skilled worker visa. After this period, visa holders can apply for an extension. If a worker changes their employer or job type during their stay, they will need to apply for a new visa, offering flexibility for career progression and the opportunity to seek better opportunities within the UK.

These new regulations are set to reshape the landscape for skilled workers looking to come to the UK, offering them both greater opportunities and clearer guidelines for successful applications.