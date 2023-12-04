Search

Web Desk
06:43 PM | 4 Dec, 2023
This country just introduced anti-smoking rules for tourists: Details here

PARIS - The authorities in France have announced a strict anti-tobacco move, introducing a ban on smoking in specific public spaces 

The French authorities have declared a prohibition on smoking at beaches as a pivotal step in aiding individuals to quit smoking.

The 'plan anti-tabac,' spanning four years, aims to extend the restrictions on smoking by the first half of 2024, encompassing areas outside educational institutions and within state-owned forests and green spaces. 

The government of France has already 7,200 tobacco-free zones established by local authorities, including woodlands in the southern regions, an effort targeted at areas prone to wildfires.

Though the ban has been announced, it is still unknown as to what would be done for implementation of the ban and the potential penalties for non-compliance.

France is not the only country targeting smokers with such laws as Mexico also has the same policy and has completely banned cigarette smoking in all public places including at hotels and beaches.

The authorities in Mexico have taken a drastic step in this regard and from 15 January, the government has expanded the no-smoking rule to include all indoor and outdoor public spaces such as hotels, resorts, beaches, parks and any spot where children might gather; virtually only private homes or private outdoor spaces can be utilized for smoking.

According to media reports, tourists who smoke could face fines of between $50 and $300 (€46 and €277) for lighting up in public in Mexico.

Smoking has detrimental effects on health, causing various diseases such as lung cancer, heart disease, and respiratory issues. It significantly increases the risk of strokes, damages blood vessels, and leads to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Smoking adversely affects fertility, increases the risk of birth defects, and is associated with premature aging of the skin.

