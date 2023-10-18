EU proposes strict suspension rules for visa-free travel: Details inside

BRUSSELS - The European Commission is proposing a tightening of visa suspension rules to combat the perceived misuse of visa-free travel within Europe.
The revised regulations would grant the EU more liberty to temporarily suspend visa-free arrangements, especially if third countries' policies are thought to lead to a surge in migrant arrivals in the EU.
In this regard, Vice-President European Commission Margaritis Schinas acknowledged the significant advantages of the EU's visa-free travel system but emphasized the need to safeguard against potential misuse.
As far as the proposed changes are concerned, they include:
The EU is concerned that some of the sixty countries with visa-free access might be utilized as transit points for irregular migrants entering the bloc which is becoming a reason for the proposals seeking tightening of visa rules.
Last year, there were around 150,000 asylum applications from citizens of visa-free countries, a situation viewed as improper by EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson.
The comments about tightening the visa regime come as an individual named Abdelsalem L. who was residing in Belgium irregularly and who had been ordered to return to his country of origin, murdered two Swedish nationals in an act of terrorism in Brussels.
"We need to step up our efforts to be able to send people back to their country of origin," Johansson said and added that there will be no migration and asylum policy in the European Union without a meaningful returns culture.
"Europe will always continue to be a place of asylum for those who flee war, persecution and discrimination. But those who have no reason to be under the protection of the European Union cannot stay with us," he added.
As far as the next step is concerned, the Commission's proposal to revise the Visa Suspension Mechanism will now be negotiated by the European Parliament and the Council.
It bears mentioning that the European Union currently maintains visa-free agreements with 60 non-EU nations, granting their citizens short stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period in the Schengen area.
In 2013, the Visa Suspension Mechanism was established to allow for the temporary suspension of visa exemptions in response to sudden and significant increases in irregular migration. This mechanism underwent revisions in 2017, streamlining the process for Member States to report circumstances that might warrant suspension.
Moreover, it also granted the Commission the authority to initiate the suspension mechanism independently. Additionally, the Commission can activate this mechanism if specific benchmarks for visa liberalization are no longer met by countries engaged in such dialogues.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 18, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.4
|278.65
|Euro
|EUR
|292.1
|295
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.6
|345
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174.25
|176
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.5
|748.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.36
|39.76
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.12
|909.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.08
|59.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.42
|25.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|731.13
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.09
|311.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, stands at Rs205,000 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs187,915.
Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Karachi
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Quetta
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Attock
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Multan
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
