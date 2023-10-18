  

Passport-free travel with smart gates: Here's how Dubai is facilitating flyers

Web Desk
09:51 PM | 18 Oct, 2023
Passport-free travel with smart gates: Here's how Dubai is facilitating flyers

DUBAI - Dubai International Airport (DXB) Terminal 3 has introduced an expedited immigration process through enhanced smart gates, incorporating facial recognition technology to facilitate flyers.

This advancement enables residents arriving at or departing from the terminal to swiftly clear passport control in a matter of seconds and without requiring a passport.

As part of the facilitation, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA)-Dubai has deployed five updated smart gates, allowing passengers to navigate immigration procedures seamlessly by utilizing their optic and facial prints.

Residents seeking to utilize the enhanced smart gates at DXB Terminal 3 can do so by registering with their passports or Emirates ID and as GDRFA has a pavilion at Gitex Global, visitors can go and register at the GDRFA stand to avail of the facilitation for their next flight.

The registration is a straightforward procedure, requiring passengers to pass through the smart gate while focusing on the green light of the camera.

 Unlike conventional methods, there is no need to scan any identification documents. However, it is advisable to have your passport or boarding pass on hand in case they are requested. It is essential to ensure that no items, such as glasses, face masks, or hats, obstruct the camera's view of your facial and optic print for a seamless experience.

It bears mentioning that facial recognition is currently available at five smart gates at DXB Terminal 3 but will soon be implemented across Terminals 1 and 2.

