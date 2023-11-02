Good news for passengers as PIA fully restores flight operations

ISLAMABAD - The national carrier of Pakistan has claimed to restore flight operations to full capacity, it emerged on Thursday.
In a social media post, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) claimed to fully restore flight operations, days after the fuel crisis dent a severe blow to the carrier and to the flyers alike.
'I've fallen many times, but I've always picked myself up again. I'm not broken. My failures do not define me, its my resolve that makes me stronger, than ever before,' the airline said in a post.
Earlier, last month, the national carrier was forced to cancel over 300 flights after Pakistan State Oil (PSO), a state-owned entity, halted the supply of fuel to PIA over unpaid dues.
The canceled flights included the ones headed from Islamabad to local destinations like Gilgit, Quetta, Multan, and flights departing from Karachi to Sukkur and Faisalabad; moreover, international flights were also canceled.
PIA has been handling financial challenges for quite a long period of time now. The national carrier requires approximately Rs100 million daily for fuel, and the suspension of supply from PSO had severely impacted flight operations.
The caretaker government's decision to privatize PIA, coupled with the withdrawal of interim financial support, had intensified the airline's challenges.
Due to the same economic viability challenges, there have been demands for privatizing the national carrier. Former Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique also stressed the importance of privatizing the carrier or else it would have to shut operations.
In the final days of the PDM regime, it was also decided to privatize loss-making Pakistan International Airlines during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization chaired by then Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.
The committee “after deliberation decided to include Pakistan International Airlines Co. Ltd. in the list of active privatization projects of the ongoing privatization program, following an amendment in the law by the Parliament,” a finance ministry statement had said.
Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank however the local unit remained stable in open market on Thursday.
The roller-coaster ride for the Pakistani rupee continues this week and on Wednesday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs280.5 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling.
Euro rrate stands at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|296.3
|299.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|344
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.81
|753.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.85
|36.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.01
|913.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.07
|165.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25
|25.3
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.21
|736.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.04
|77.74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.9
|313.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Thursday despite the negative global trend in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs212,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs194,333 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs181,756, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs166,609.
In global market, bullion witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Karachi
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Quetta
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Attock
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Multan
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.