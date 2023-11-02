Inaugural flight of Azerbaijan's national carrier lands in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The inaugural flight of Azerbaijan's national carrier to Pakistan landed in Islamabad on Wednesday amid much fanfare.

Azerbaijan's national airline, AZAL inaugurated the direct flight operations and an official of the airline confirmed that AZAL will now be operating two weekly flights to Islamabad, facilitating easier travel between the two nations.

As per the website of the airline, the next flight from Baku to Islamabad is scheduled for November 4th while the flight time is three hours and 50 minutes.

In April this year, Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov shared the launch of direct flights from Azerbaijan. The official had shared that his country’s flag carrier will start direct flights to Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad soon.

Farhadov maintained that direct flights by Azerbaijan Airlines would further contribute to increasing bilateral trade between the two brotherly nations.

Besides trade, Islamabad and Baku were also focusing on strengthening relationships in the fields of agriculture, trade, banking, IT, tourism, transport, energy, and health.

The envoy had also mentioned that Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev has given exemption from customs duty on the import of rice from Pakistan to boost trade ties between the two countries.