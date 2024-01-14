Search

Islam's holiest place in Saudi Arabia likely to be divided into zones

10:38 PM | 14 Jan, 2024
Islam's holiest place in Saudi Arabia likely to be divided into zones

RIYADH - Islam's holiest site, Masjid al-Haram might be divided into coded zones as an agreement has been signed to look into the possibility of such division.

The Saudi state agency which looks after the affairs of Islam’s two holiest sites has signed an agreement in this regard aimed at facilitating worshippers’ access to the place.

The General Authority for Care of the Two Holy Mosques signed the pact with the Saudi Postal and Logistics Company to study the division of the Grand Mosque and its outer yards into coded zones.

The zoning would help specify exact geographical locations and would guide pilgrims across the place besides gauging performance, and distribution of human resources across the place.

The Grand Mosque in Mecca houses the Holy Kaaba, drawing millions of Muslims from across the world to offer prayers and perform Umrah and Hajj.

The government of Saudi Arabia is currently inking Hajj agreements with other countries as it is finalizing the arrangements for the upcoming Hajj scheduled in June 2024.

The kingdom welcomed around 2 million pilgrims for Hajj last year and the number of Umrah pilgrims crossed 13 million; last year, the kingdom had lifted social distancing protocols which were in place after the pandemic brought travel to a standstill.

As far as Pakistan is concerned, the government of Saudi Arabia had allocated around 180,000 seats for the upcoming Hajj though the authorities in Pakistan would return 21,000 seats as the number of applicants under the Sponsorship Scheme was too low; the government has successfully conducted balloting for the regular Hajj scheme.

