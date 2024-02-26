VIDEO: Unruly Pakistani passenger arrested after ruckus on flight

ISLAMABAD - A Pakistani passenger was tackled by the crew of a private airline as soon as he tried to create a ruckus.

According to the details, the Emirates Airlines crew handled a Pakistani flyer who was in an inebriated state on the EK614 flight, which took off from Dubai on February 24th.

The flight was bound for Islamabad, Pakistan's capital city, and the flyer was handed over to the authorities as soon as the plane touched down.

In a video posted to social media, a man can be seen in a wheelchair. In another video, the passenger could be seen arguing with the crew before being handcuffed.

This happened in Dubai flight to Islamabad this morning. Sent by a passenger who remained terrified during the flight: “Drunk guy extremely violent. Restrained and handcuffed by emirates cabin crew but I think Pak authorities let him go as he was well connected.” Q: who was he… pic.twitter.com/Mu0tE7d1rC — Amir Mateen (@AmirMateen2) February 25, 2024

“Emirates can confirm that there was an unruly passenger on flight EK614 travelling from Dubai to Islamabad. The passenger was restrained by cabin crew and upon arrival, was handed over to the authorities,” an Emirates spokesperson said.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of critical importance and Emirates strives to ensure this is never compromised. Emirates is cooperating with the authorities at this time and cannot comment further."

The identity of the individual has not been revealed as of now.