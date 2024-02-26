Search

ad
Immigration

VIDEO: Unruly Pakistani passenger arrested after ruckus on flight

Web Desk
09:55 PM | 26 Feb, 2024
VIDEO: Unruly Pakistani passenger arrested after ruckus on flight

ISLAMABAD - A Pakistani passenger was tackled by the crew of a private airline as soon as he tried to create a ruckus.

According to the details, the Emirates Airlines crew handled a Pakistani flyer who was in an inebriated state on the EK614 flight, which took off from Dubai on February 24th.

The flight was bound for Islamabad, Pakistan's capital city, and the flyer was handed over to the authorities as soon as the plane touched down.

In a video posted to social media, a man can be seen in a wheelchair. In another video, the passenger could be seen arguing with the crew before being handcuffed.

“Emirates can confirm that there was an unruly passenger on flight EK614 travelling from Dubai to Islamabad. The passenger was restrained by cabin crew and upon arrival, was handed over to the authorities,” an Emirates spokesperson said.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of critical importance and Emirates strives to ensure this is never compromised. Emirates is cooperating with the authorities at this time and cannot comment further."

The identity of the individual has not been revealed as of now.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

09:55 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

VIDEO: Unruly Pakistani passenger arrested after ruckus on flight

03:52 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Sri Lanka sets deadline for tourists from two countries to depart: ...

03:40 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Passport offices to stay open on weekends for Hajj pilgrims

03:29 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

How to perform Umrah with children? Saudi Arabia issues guidelines ...

07:25 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

What is France' Talent Passport? Check eligibility, salary ...

07:08 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

Vietnam likely to expand visa exemption policy: Details inside

Immigration

06:56 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

Passport issuance begins as Hajj draws near

Advertisement

Latest

09:55 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

VIDEO: Unruly Pakistani passenger arrested after ruckus on flight

Gold & Silver

05:17 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Gold price up by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 26 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 26, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 282.55
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.88 751.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.76 36.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.79 917.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 726.53 734.53
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 317.87 320.37
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 26 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 26th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: