China grants another country visa-free access: Details inside

Web Desk
08:59 PM | 17 Jan, 2024
BEIJING - The authorities in China have allowed citizens from Ireland to enter the country without the need for visas in a unilateral relaxation.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang confirmed the development on Wednesday as he met Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at Farmleigh House, the official Irish state guest house. 

The relaxation comes days after China allowed citizens from Switzerland to enter the country in exchange for enhanced visa facilitation for visitors from China.

As far as the liberty for Ireland is concerned, no details have been provided as to when the visa-free relaxation would be implemented.

In recent months, China has relaxed its visa rules in the wake of spurring tourism and attracting flyers and tourists from across the world. The country had lifted social distancing protocols last year but is currently engaging with the outside world to woo tourists.

China and Thailand have also recently announced visa-free entry on a permanent basis from March this year, in another indication of focus on tourism and enhancing the soft power of the country.

Web Desk

