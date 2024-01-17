China grants another country visa-free access: Details inside

BEIJING - The authorities in China have allowed citizens from Ireland to enter the country without the need for visas in a unilateral relaxation.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang confirmed the development on Wednesday as he met Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at Farmleigh House, the official Irish state guest house.
The relaxation comes days after China allowed citizens from Switzerland to enter the country in exchange for enhanced visa facilitation for visitors from China.
As far as the liberty for Ireland is concerned, no details have been provided as to when the visa-free relaxation would be implemented.
In recent months, China has relaxed its visa rules in the wake of spurring tourism and attracting flyers and tourists from across the world. The country had lifted social distancing protocols last year but is currently engaging with the outside world to woo tourists.
China and Thailand have also recently announced visa-free entry on a permanent basis from March this year, in another indication of focus on tourism and enhancing the soft power of the country.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival.
On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.59
|752.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.88
|919.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.21
|735.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.42
|329.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
